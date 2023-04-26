Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Superior Court warns of scam involving fake peace officers, payment demands

Apr 26, 2023, 11:00 AM

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Superior Court is warning of a scam where perpetrators pretend to be peace officers and threaten jail time if payment isn’t received.

The scammers, who identify themselves at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office employees, request money through digital payment network Zelle for a civil bench warrant, according to a press release.

If the victim doesn’t agree to pay, the fake peace officers say they won’t eliminate the warrant.

A caller said that scammers asked him to pay $1,450 for failing to appear as an expert witness, the release said.

The court doesn’t seek payments over the phone or through digital payment networks for warrants.

It instead typically issues a civil arrest warrant for individuals who fail to appear in court after a notice or subpoena is served.

The court says to write down the phone number of the caller and notify law enforcement if targeted by a scammer.

Individuals should not give personal information or agree to payment if on a call with a fake peace officer.

Anyone can verify their status by contacting Maricopa County Superior Court and can find out more information online.

