PHOENIX – A body found in a canal in Scottsdale on Sunday night was identified as a missing 82-year-old man from Payson, authorities said.

Robert Youtz had been reported missing April 18 and his vehicle was found by the Salt River Police Department in the canal on Thursday, the Scottsdale Police Department said Tuesday.

Youtz’s body was found in the water near Hayden Road, just south of Indian Bend Road.

The nearly 50-mile long Arizona Canal was constructed in the late 1880s and now runs through Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria and New River.

Trails that run alongside the canal are popular for runners, walkers and bicyclists.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said a homicide investigation was underway. The cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.

