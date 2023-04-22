Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley to see big experiential retail projects come to life in coming years

Apr 22, 2023, 6:30 AM

(VAI Global Development Photo)...

(VAI Global Development Photo)

(VAI Global Development Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Four Valley retail projects in development are trying to swing big on their customer experience. Each of those projects could come to life in the next 12 to 18 months.

The developers behind VAI Resort, Mattel Adventure Park, The Sydney and Cannon Beach spoke Thursday evening in a panel discussion on how to connect with customers, deliver a memorable experience and generate revenue on weekdays. The panel was hosted by ICSC Local Arizona at Mavrix in Scottsdale.

“When you start seeing some of these retailers make these advancements and figure out ways to connect with their customers, so when they leave the store, they have an experience and they’ve made a purchase — I think that’s the key to the future,” said Dan Lupien, managing principal at Palmer Development Group, the developer behind The Sydney and The Edge. “Amazon and e-commerce can’t compete with experiences.”

Lupien was joined on the panel by Grant Fisher, Desiree Wilson, Joseph Cottle and Matt Gunn — who are all in the middle of developing experiential retail across the Valley.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Rainbow Ryders, Inc. Hot Air Balloon Company)...

KTAR.com

Hot air balloon ride company moving Valley operations to new Glendale facility

Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company is moving its local base to the West Valley as it completes its fourth decade in business.

7 hours ago

(Facebook Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Board of Regents OKs increases to tuition and fees at state universities

After a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Board of Regents approved an increase to resident tuition, fees and rates at the state's three public universities Friday.

1 day ago

Sample tubes for COVID-19 testing are lined up at a Foundation for Senior Living facility in Phoeni...

MADISON VEGA | CRONKITE NEWS

Have health needs, will travel: ADHS delivers vaccines, tests to underserved communities

Even as COVID-19 levels decline, the Arizona Department of Health Services continues to deliver tests, vaccinations and other medical services to underserved, low-income communities across the state, according to health-equity officials.

1 day ago

Christopher John Garcia. (Photo Arizona Department of Corrections.)...

KTAR.com

Arizona carjacker sentenced to 26 years for incident involving pregnant woman

Christopher John Garcia was sentenced to 26 years in prison earlier this week for a violent 2017 incident in which he ran over a pregnant woman and shot at officers.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Senate Democrats say they won’t provide votes for veto override of home-cooked foods bill

Arizona Senate Democrats on Friday said they would not supply the votes for a veto override of a home-cooked foods bill.

1 day ago

Timothy Savage, 39. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo.)...

KTAR.com

Body sculptor arrested by Surprise Police for taking voyeur photos of clients

The owner of a body sculpting business was arrested by Surprise Police Thursday after evidence corroborated a customer’s claims he had been photographing her and other clients in various states of undress, police said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Valley to see big experiential retail projects come to life in coming years