PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a record amount of bills in a legislative session after rejecting 11 more on Tuesday.

Hobbs has vetoed 63 bills in the session, surpassing Janet Napolitano’s previous high mark of 58 in 2006.

Both governors are Democrats working with a Republican-controlled Legislature.

“I promised to deliver sanity, not chaos in the governor’s office and I am delivering,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“I will gladly work with anybody who will be a partner in addressing the real problems Arizonans face, but I refuse to play political games with our state government.”

Hobbs has echoed the need for bipartisanship since taking office in January, saying she was proud of accomplishments already made.

Arizona Republicans, in a response Tuesday, don’t agree, saying “she’s done little outside of hosting press gaggles and photo ops with activists groups and Democrats alike.”

“Vetoing is a tool that weak leaders will use in an effort to control legislative priorities, and we’re witnessing this tactic front and center from Katie Hobbs,” Senate President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope said in the release.

“Instead of demonstrating diplomacy and bipartisanship, the governor is showcasing her failure to work across the aisle.”

Hobbs signed 29 bills on Tuesday, in addition to the vetoes.

She’s signed more than 90 bills in the session.

“I’m proud of the bipartisan accomplishments we have achieved and encourage leaders in our legislature to continue to come together and pass real solutions that will grow jobs, build roads and bridges, invest in education and deal with our water crisis,” Hobbs said.

