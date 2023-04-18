Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sets record for most vetoes in single legislative session

Apr 18, 2023, 4:39 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)...

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a record amount of bills in a legislative session after rejecting 11 more on Tuesday.

Hobbs has vetoed 63 bills in the session, surpassing Janet Napolitano’s previous high mark of 58 in 2006.

Both governors are Democrats working with a Republican-controlled Legislature.

“I promised to deliver sanity, not chaos in the governor’s office and I am delivering,” Hobbs said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“I will gladly work with anybody who will be a partner in addressing the real problems Arizonans face, but I refuse to play political games with our state government.”

Hobbs has echoed the need for bipartisanship since taking office in January, saying she was proud of accomplishments already made.

Arizona Republicans, in a response Tuesday, don’t agree, saying “she’s done little outside of hosting press gaggles and photo ops with activists groups and Democrats alike.”

“Vetoing is a tool that weak leaders will use in an effort to control legislative priorities, and we’re witnessing this tactic front and center from Katie Hobbs,” Senate President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope said in the release.

“Instead of demonstrating diplomacy and bipartisanship, the governor is showcasing her failure to work across the aisle.”

Hobbs signed 29 bills on Tuesday, in addition to the vetoes.

She’s signed more than 90 bills in the session.

“I’m proud of the bipartisan accomplishments we have achieved and encourage leaders in our legislature to continue to come together and pass real solutions that will grow jobs, build roads and bridges, invest in education and deal with our water crisis,” Hobbs said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook photo/TwinPeaksRestaurant)...

KTAR.com

Sports bar Twin Peaks opens 5th Valley location in north Phoenix

Sports-bar chain Twin Peaks opened its fifth Arizona location in north Phoenix earlier this week, bringing another sports lodge for Valley fans.

20 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)...

Associated Press

Arizona inmate sentenced to death for the 2nd time in cellmate’s murder

An Arizona man has been sentenced to death for the second time in the 2010 murder of his prison cellmate, who was castrated and had his throat slit.

20 hours ago

(Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Transgender girls go to court over Arizona school sports ban

The parents of two transgender girls in Arizona filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a year-old state law banning trans girls from participating in school sports.

20 hours ago

(Getty Images Photos)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes 2 bills she says don’t solve gun violence problems

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday vetoed two Republican-backed, school-related weapon bills she says don't solve gun violence problems.

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Boy George and Culture Club)...

KTAR.com

Boy George and Culture Club to bring tour to Phoenix in summer

Boy George and Culture Club will be tumbling into Phoenix this summer with some famous friends, the British band announced Tuesday.

20 hours ago

(Glendale Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on Glendale roadway

Nobody was injured Tuesday morning when a small plane made an emergency landing on a West Valley road, authorities said.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sets record for most vetoes in single legislative session