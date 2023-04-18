Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes 2 bills she says don’t solve gun violence problems

Apr 18, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Getty Images Photos)

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday vetoed two Republican-backed, school-related weapon bills she says don’t solve gun violence problems.

Hobbs, a Democrat, said in a veto letter she is focused on finding “concrete solutions to gun violence.”

SB 1331 would have allowed parents with concealed carry permits to be shielded from prosecution if they brought their firearms into gun-free zones.

“Allowing more guns on campus will not make a campus safer,” Hobbs said. “Firearms on campus have the potential to confuse law enforcement as they arrive at an active shooter situation.”

HB 2332 would have installed a gun safety program for middle and high school students that has been used by the National Rifle Association for more than 30 years.

“Mandatory firearm safety training in schools is not the solution to gun violence prevention,” Hobbs said. “This requirement could lead to immediate and long-term impacts on the health and wellbeing of students, teachers and parents.”

Hobbs has vetoed 52 bills in her first legislative session.

The most in a session is 58 in 2006 by Janet Napolitano, also a Democrat working with a Republican-controlled Legislature.

“I will continue fighting for public safety measures that protect our schools and Arizona families from senseless acts of gun violence,” Hobbs said.

