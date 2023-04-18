Teen girl with developmental disorders reported missing from Mesa

PHOENIX – A Mesa teenager with developmental disorders was reported missing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Vera Emma Eddy, 14, was last seen Monday at 10:45 p.m. when she left home near Stapley Drive and Brown Road, the Mesa Police Department said.

Eddy has been diagnosed with autism, PTSD and ADHD. Her family told police she left on foot and believe she may be trying to meet up with her noncustodial biological mother.

Eddy stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blond hair and hazel eyes and left the house wearing a pastel-colored shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information as to Eddy’s whereabouts is asked to call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

