PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in east Mesa over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Anton Sereghy was booked on one count of second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Arron Hendricks, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Police say Sereghy shot Hendricks around 5:15 p.m. Saturday after a verbal altercation at a red light at Sossaman Road and Main Street.

Responding officers found Hendricks with a gunshot wound lying next to his motorcycle in the roadway. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Hendricks was riding with a group of motorcyclists, and Sereghy was a passenger in a red Nissan when the shooting occurred, police said.

The Nissan took off heading east on Main Street after the shooting, but witnesses provided descriptions and video to help police locate Sereghy and the car’s driver.

Sereghy allegedly told police he “lost it” because the motorcyclists were yelling and cussing at him and Hendricks allegedly spit at him.

