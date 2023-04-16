Flyby Robotics launches food delivery via drone in East Valley

Food delivery via drone has now arrived to the Val Vista Lakes neighborhood at the edge of Gilbert and Mesa.

Los Angeles-based Flyby Robotics launched a pilot program for drone food delivery for residents living within a one-mile radius of Nekter Juice Bar, MAD Greens and Tokyo Joe’s in the neighborhood, the company announced.

“The pilot will last several weeks and there is potential for a permanent rollout in the future,” Jason Lu, Flyby’s co-founder and CEO, said in an email.

During the pilot, customers can order smoothies from Nekter Juice Bar, salad from MAD Greens, sushi from Tokyo Joe’s and crunchy shiitake mushroom chips from Popadelics for a $3 fee with average delivery times under four minutes, according to the company.

“Nekter Juice Bar has always pushed forward to the forefront of technology to improve the guest experience, starting with our best-in-class app with more than 1.3 million loyalty members and user-friendly online ordering capabilities,” Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nekter Juice Bar, said in a statement.

“We are now continuing that tradition of innovation working with future-looking companies like Flyby.”

