ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix unveils bikeway honoring late downtown ambassador Hans Hughes

Apr 15, 2023, 5:00 AM

PHOENIX — Signage was unveiled this week in downtown Phoenix honoring a hospitality services worker who died after a car-bicycle collision in 2021.

The new signs designate Fillmore Street between Central Avenue and Seventh Street as the Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway.

The 43-year-old Hughes, a downtown ambassador for 12 years, was biking home from his job when he was struck by a vehicle near First and Fillmore streets in August 2021. He died in a hospital a month later.

The blue signs with white lettering can be found along Fillmore Street facing east and west, as well as near the Central Avenue, First Street and Seventh Street intersections.

“We miss Hans greatly; this signage will help ensure downtown never forgets his beautiful smile, big heart, and booming baritone voice,” Downtown Phoenix Inc., which runs the ambassador program, said on social media.

During Tuesday’s unveiling event, the community heard remarks from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari and Hughes’ sister Hana Kuykendall.

Last spring, the Street Transportation Department removed two traffic lanes and parking along the bikeway. Protected and buffered bike lanes were also installed on both sides of the roadway.

The Phoenix City Council approved the installation of the signs in November 2022, and funding came from City Council Districts 7 and 8.

Downtown Phoenix Ambassadors provide numerous services to people in the city, including walking escorts, car battery jumps, restaurant recommendations and personalized tours.

