ARIZONA NEWS

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix restaurant

Apr 13, 2023, 6:01 AM | Updated: 6:08 am

PHOENIX – One woman died and another was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at a restaurant in Phoenix, authorities said.

The women were shot near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road and the suspect left the area before officers arrived, the Phoenix Police Department said.

ABC15 reported the shooting happened at a Burger King.

Emergency medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department tended to the women, one of whom died at the scene, police said.

The surviving woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

No other details were immediately made available.

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix restaurant