PHOENIX — The Foo Fighters are returning to the Valley this year as the band gets back onstage following the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl and company will bring their arena-sized rock anthems such as “My Hero,” “Best of You,” “Times Like These” and “The Pretender” to Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday local time. The first of several presales started Tuesday.

When the Phoenix concert was announced Tuesday, it was one of just nine headline shows on the band’s 2023 schedule, which also included multiple festival appearances.

Additional headline shows announced!

Tickets on sale Friday, April 14th at 10am local time. Tickets to all upcoming shows: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu pic.twitter.com/6vAjqQ6cYN — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 11, 2023

The Foo Fighters’ last Arizona performance, in February 2022 at the Innings Festival in Tempe, turned out to their final show in the U.S. before Hawkins’ death a month later.

Hawkins, who’d been the group’s primary drummer since 1997, died March 25 at age 50 during a South American tour.

Other than two memorial concerts last September, the Foo Fighters’ first show since Hawkins’ death is set for May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The band hasn’t yet said who will man the drums going forward. Grohl made his name as the drummer for Nirvana, taking a backseat to Kurt Cobain. He morphed into one of rock’s most beloved and respected frontmen as singer/songwriter/guitarist for the Foo Fighters, the band he formed after Cobain’s death in 1994.

