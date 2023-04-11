Man killed in overnight drive-by shooting outside his Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A man was killed early Monday in a drive-by shooting outside his Phoenix home, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just after midnight and found Mark Resendez, 46, in his driveway with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Resendez died after being taken to a hospital.

Police say Resendez was in front his residence when an unknown vehicle drove up and somebody from inside started shooting at him.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

