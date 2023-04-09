Arizona man sentenced to 30 years in prison after murder conviction

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of second-degree murder.

Brian Riggs, 51, is from Jeddito, northeast of Winslow, and is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, the United States Attorney’s Office Distict of Arizona said in a press release.

The 30-year conviction is followed by five years of supervised release for Riggs was after a seven-day jury trial.

In February 2019, authorities responded to a home on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation and found a dead victim with injuries all over his body, authorities said.

Riggs was the only one home at the time of the murder and was also in an intimate relationship with the victim.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety.

