Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to 30 years in prison after murder conviction

Apr 9, 2023, 6:30 AM

(Photo by David Inderlied/Getty Images)...

(Photo by David Inderlied/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Inderlied/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of second-degree murder.

Brian Riggs, 51, is from Jeddito, northeast of Winslow, and is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, the United States Attorney’s Office Distict of Arizona said in a press release.

The 30-year conviction is followed by five years of supervised release for Riggs was after a seven-day jury trial.

In February 2019, authorities responded to a home on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation and found a dead victim with injuries all over his body, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Riggs was the only one home at the time of the murder and was also in an intimate relationship with the victim.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigati...

Grace Mack | Cronkite News

Controversial Arizona bill would allow factories to treat their own water

A bill to let Nestlé treat wastewater at its proposed Glendale plant and pump that water into the aquifer, earning water storage credits to draw on in the future, is raising fears that it will pit businesses against other water users.

7 hours ago

(Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants Photo)...

KTAR.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant hiring 150 for new Surprise location

A restaurant and winery announced this week it is seeking to hire 150 people as the company gets ready to open its fourth Valley location in Surprise this summer.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Juvenile male arrested after deadly shooting in West Valley

A juvenile male is in custody after a shooting in the West Valley left an 18-year-old dead earlier this week, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

(Phoenix Theatre Company Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Theatre Company announces shows for 104th season

The Phoenix Theatre Company this week announced shows that will be part of its 104th season starting in the fall, featuring a lineup that includes family favorites and classic musicals.

1 day ago

This July 21, 2012, file photo, provided by the Ventana Wildlife Society shows a condor in flight i...

Associated Press

3 California condors die of avian flu in northern Arizona

Three California condors have died from avian flu in northern Arizona and authorities are trying to determine what killed five others in the flock, the National Park Service announced Friday.

1 day ago

(KTAR News Jeremy Schnell's photo)...

KTAR.com

D-backs’ Luis Gonzalez shares special moment with Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan at home opener

"I have had the opportunity to do amazing stuff like win the World Series, but that is something I will never forget," Luis Gonzalez said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Arizona man sentenced to 30 years in prison after murder conviction