Katsina Doll Marketplace headed to Phoenix’s Heard Museum for 21st year

PHOENIX — The nation’s largest gathering of Hopi katsina doll carvers will commence Saturday in Phoenix.

The 21st annual Katsina Doll Marketplace will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heard Museum’s Steele Auditorium.

More than 100 artists from across North America will showcase their traditional and contemporary doll-carving styles.

The event will also feature musical performances, carving demonstrations and a raffle for a signature doll.

“Whether you’re a new or experienced collector, this is the premier event for meeting the best established and emerging carvers,” David M. Roche, Dickey Family director and Heard Museum CEO, said in a press release.

This year’s signature katsina doll, a $3,000 piece from Michael Dean Jenkins, will be the raffle item.

People can buy raffle tickets at the Heard Museum Shop or by phone at 602-252-8344.

Tickets cost $2 each or 6 for $10.

The drawing will take place Saturday and the winner does not need to be present.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.