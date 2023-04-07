ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 7-9
Apr 7, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Getty Images/Pexels photos)
PHOENIX — From sporting events to a weekend of Easter celebrations, there’ll plenty to do for an eggs-cellent time.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- Birthday Bash
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Arizona Rattlers vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6:05 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
Tempe
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Drive)
Scottsdale
- Easter brunch at The Princess
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Venue: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (7575 E. Princess Drive)
- Bunnanza
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon
- Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center
- Hide and Peep
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Scottsdale Quarter (15279 N. Scottsdale Rd. Ste. 260)
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Chandler
- Phoenix Premium Outlets Spring Carnival
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Phoenix Premium Outlets (4976 Premium Outlets Way)
- Family Easter celebration
- Day: Friday
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave.)
Glendale
- Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Mesa
- Mesa Easter Pageant
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Temple (455 E. Main St.)
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Peoria
- Second Saturdays
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Old Town Peoria
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
Buckeye
- Bike Buckeye
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Venue: Tartesso Sports Park (30300 W. Tartesso Parkway)
Goodyear
- Hop and Hops Easter event
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Recreation Campus (420 Estrella Parkway)
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
