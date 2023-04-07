Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 7-9

Apr 7, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Getty Images/Pexels photos)...

(Getty Images/Pexels photos)

(Getty Images/Pexels photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — From sporting events to a weekend of Easter celebrations, there’ll plenty to do for an eggs-cellent time.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • Birthday Bash
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Tempe

Scottsdale

  • Bunnanza
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 9 a.m. to noon
    • Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center
  • Hide and Peep
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Venue: Scottsdale Quarter (15279 N. Scottsdale Rd. Ste. 260)
  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)

Chandler

Glendale 

Mesa

  • Mesa Easter Pageant
    • Day: Friday and Saturday
    • Time: 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
    • Venue: Mesa Temple (455 E. Main St.)

Peoria

Buckeye 

  • Bike Buckeye
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Tartesso Sports Park (30300 W. Tartesso Parkway)

Goodyear

