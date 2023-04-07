PHOENIX — From sporting events to a weekend of Easter celebrations, there’ll plenty to do for an eggs-cellent time.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

Birthday Bash Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers Day: Sunday Time: 12:30 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Arizona Rattlers vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls Day: Saturday Time: 6:05 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks Day: Saturday Time: 2:30 p.m. Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Drive)



Scottsdale

Easter brunch at The Princess Day: Sunday Time: 8 a.m. Venue: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (7575 E. Princess Drive)



Bunnanza Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to noon Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center



Hide and Peep Day: Saturday Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Scottsdale Quarter (15279 N. Scottsdale Rd. Ste. 260)



Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Chandler

Phoenix Premium Outlets Spring Carnival Day: Friday and Saturday Time: Varies Venue: Phoenix Premium Outlets (4976 Premium Outlets Way)



Family Easter celebration Day: Friday Time: 5:30 p.m. Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave.)



Glendale

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Day: Saturday Time: 5:30 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Mesa

Mesa Easter Pageant Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Venue: Mesa Temple (455 E. Main St.)



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Peoria

Second Saturdays Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Old Town Peoria



Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains

Buckeye Bike Buckeye Day: Saturday Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Venue: Tartesso Sports Park (30300 W. Tartesso Parkway)

Goodyear Hop and Hops Easter event Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Recreation Campus (420 Estrella Parkway)

Goodyear Farmer’s Market Day: Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square



