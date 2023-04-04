Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting man retrieving mail in Chandler

Apr 4, 2023, 3:00 PM
Channing Vanderbilt (Chandler Police Photo)
(Chandler Police Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested in Chandler after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was retrieving his mail on Monday, authorities said.

Police were called to an area near Hunt Highway and Cooper Road around 4:50 p.m. and found a 58-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The man and his wife had stopped to check for their mail in their vehicle when Channing Vanderbilt, 31, opened fire on them, police said.

The wife called 911 and Vanderbilt stayed at the scene when officers arrived and was “behaving like a bystander,” according to police.

Vanderbilt was identified as the shooter by the wife and subsequently arrested.

He was booked into Maricopa County Jail and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of endangerment, one count of discharging a firearm at a non-residence and one count of discharging a firearm at a residence.

No motive was given for the shooting.

No other information was available.

Suspect arrested for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting man retrieving mail in Chandler