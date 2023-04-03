Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Lawsuit with Phoenix over proposed Coyotes arena deal ‘really unfortunate,’ says Tempe Mayor Woods

Apr 3, 2023, 10:00 AM
(Facebook Photo/Mayor Corey Woods, left, Arizona Coyotes courtesy, right)...
(Facebook Photo/Mayor Corey Woods, left, Arizona Coyotes courtesy, right)
(Facebook Photo/Mayor Corey Woods, left, Arizona Coyotes courtesy, right)
Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Tempe Mayor Corey Woods didn’t anticipate seeing legal action from Phoenix over the planned residential development that is a part of the entertainment district that includes an arena for the Arizona Coyotes.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that we’re at this point,” Woods told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday.

“The fact of the matter is we felt that by the time the council voted on this back in November, we had worked out all of the major components of this issue. Sky Harbor said as much in that public meeting.”

Woods said he offered to meet with Phoenix after getting word that a lawsuit was coming four months after the capital city’s aviation department announced it was finalizing negotiations with Tempe and developers regarding that project.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix on Tuesday sued Tempe for a breach of contract, saying the 1.2 square-mile area that is exposed to noise levels of a high degree from the nearby airport breaks a 1994 intragovernmental agreement.

The cities are at odds over the understanding of that agreement, with Phoenix saying the development wouldn’t keep residents in all of the flight paths around it safe and away from noise.

Tempe, in a letter to Phoenix in October, said a 1999 updated Noise Compatibility Plan — one that was requested by the FAA when the Arizona Cardinals were pushing to build a stadium nearby — was not agreed upon.

“I’m confident in our attorneys and the city of Tempe’s position on this,” Woods said.

Tempe residents are scheduled to vote on three proposals to approve the $2.1 billion project on May 16.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Lucid Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona EV maker Lucid slashes nearly 1,000 jobs in cost-cutting move

Lucid USA is slashing its Arizona workforce by 968 jobs, according to a filing the company submitted Friday.
10 hours ago
(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...
KTAR.com

1 dead, 1 injured after 2 vehicles collide near Phoenix intersection

One person was killed and another injured after a two-vehicle collision on a Phoenix street Sunday, authorities said.
10 hours ago
Follow @GriseldaZetino...
Griselda Zetino

Preschools set kids up for success but access is limited in Arizona

Research shows preschool provides many benefits to children, but access to high-quality preschool programs is limited in Arizona.
10 hours ago
This May 21, 2020, photo provided by Victor Gensini shows a tornado in Moscow, Kan. A new study say...
KTAR.com

Phoenix sees coolest temperatures in 25 years, Flagstaff sets wettest March record

If you think it has seemed a bit cooler in the Phoenix metro area so far in 2023, it is not just wishful thinking.
10 hours ago
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona AG Mayes supports proposal to ease restrictions on LGBTQ blood donations

Arizona AG Kris Mayes announced her support for an FDA proposal on easing blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men.
10 hours ago
(File photo by David McNew/Getty Images)...
Karina Romero | Cronkite News

Drought-busting storms create winners and losers among Arizona, California farmers

For Arizonans who can’t decide if they like the rain after a stream of storms, consider how it’s affecting farmers.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Lawsuit with Phoenix over proposed Coyotes arena deal ‘really unfortunate,’ says Tempe Mayor Woods