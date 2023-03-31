Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide

Mar 31, 2023, 1:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness) Person sought for information in June 2022 murder of Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness) Person sought for information in June 2022 murder of Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness) Person sought for information in June 2022 murder of Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness) Person sought for information in June 2022 murder of Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness)

 

PHOENIX — It’s been nearly a year since 39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey was found murdered in his pickup truck in West Phoenix, but police and the victim’s family remain vigilant, releasing new images of a man they believe may have information. 

Daughtrey was killed around 10:30 p.m., June 3, 2022, while in his white, 2017 Ford F-150 truck which was parked in the parking lot of the Alta Vista Village apartments, 4646 N. 39th Ave. According to police, Daughtrey was shot several times. 

The man wanted for information can be seen walking out of an apartment in the complex at approximately 10:35 p.m. He then crossed over 39th Avenue and continued to walk down the street. 

RELATED STORIES

On Feb. 28, Phoenix Police held a press conference with the family of Daughtrey, announcing the reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible was increasing from $2,000 to $10,000. 

Authorities and family say they have no idea why he was at the west Phoenix apartment complex. Daughtrey lived in Gilbert and his family is in Mesa. 

Silent Witness is asking anyone who can help identify the individual that was seen the night the murder to call 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO) or submit an anonymous tip online at Silentwitness.org. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)...
Alex Weiner

Chandler Municipal Airport awarded $300K for weather forecasting, lights

The federal government will grant Chandler Municipal Airport $300,000 to install an automated weather observing system, officials said.
13 hours ago
(From left: Twitter Photo/Shady Park; Arizona State University Photo)...
KTAR.com

Shady Park club, downtown Tempe retirement high-rise settle noise dispute

A downtown Tempe music venue and a nearby high-rise for senior living settled a legal dispute after a year of haggling.
13 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Party over: Arizona chefs, restaurants shut out of James Beard Awards

No chefs or restaurants from Arizona were listed among the nominees for the James Beard Foundation 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
13 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 rescued from off-road vehicle trapped in Avondale floodwaters

Two people who drove an off-road vehicle around barriers were rescued from a flooded West Valley wash Thursday night, authorities said.
13 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from overdoses, drugs in Arizona prisons

Here's what KTAR News learned this week about overdoses, drugs in prisons and the future of Arizona corrections.
13 hours ago
(ADOT Flickr Photo)...
KTAR.com

I-10, I-17 closures lead weekend Valley freeway restrictions

Closures on a portion of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 are among the Valley freeway restrictions drivers will need to plan for this weekend.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide