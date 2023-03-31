Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide

PHOENIX — It’s been nearly a year since 39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey was found murdered in his pickup truck in West Phoenix, but police and the victim’s family remain vigilant, releasing new images of a man they believe may have information.

Daughtrey was killed around 10:30 p.m., June 3, 2022, while in his white, 2017 Ford F-150 truck which was parked in the parking lot of the Alta Vista Village apartments, 4646 N. 39th Ave. According to police, Daughtrey was shot several times.

The man wanted for information can be seen walking out of an apartment in the complex at approximately 10:35 p.m. He then crossed over 39th Avenue and continued to walk down the street.

On Feb. 28, Phoenix Police held a press conference with the family of Daughtrey, announcing the reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible was increasing from $2,000 to $10,000.

Authorities and family say they have no idea why he was at the west Phoenix apartment complex. Daughtrey lived in Gilbert and his family is in Mesa.

Silent Witness is asking anyone who can help identify the individual that was seen the night the murder to call 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO) or submit an anonymous tip online at Silentwitness.org.

