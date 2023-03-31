I-10, I-17 closures lead weekend Valley freeway restrictions

PHOENIX — Closures on a portion of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 are among the Valley freeway restrictions drivers will need to plan for this weekend.

Continued work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will result in the westbound lanes of the highway being closed between the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway and 32nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The U.S. 60 westbound ramps to westbound I-10 and the State Route 143 southbound ramp to westbound I-10 are set to be closed for the project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads, the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue are all scheduled to be closed as well.

The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road is scheduled to be closed for several weeks starting at 10 p.m. Friday and lasting until April 21, according to ADOT.

Near Sky Harbor Airport, southbound I-17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will also be closed for the project.

In north Phoenix, westbound Loop 303 is scheduled to be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for new interchange construction.

ADOT said the I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access available from eastbound Loop 303 or to and from Sonoran Desert Drive.

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 is set to be closed between the Loop 202 SuperRedTan Interchange and Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvements.

Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 and the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will also be closed.

In Buckeye, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for a freeway widening project.

Eastbound I-10 is also scheduled to be narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

