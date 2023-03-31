Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

I-10, I-17 closures lead weekend Valley freeway restrictions

Mar 31, 2023, 4:25 AM
(ADOT Flickr Photo)...
(ADOT Flickr Photo)
(ADOT Flickr Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Closures on a portion of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 are among the Valley freeway restrictions drivers will need to plan for this weekend.

Continued work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will result in the westbound lanes of the highway being closed between the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway and 32nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The U.S. 60 westbound ramps to westbound I-10 and the State Route 143 southbound ramp to westbound I-10 are set to be closed for the project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads, the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue are all scheduled to be closed as well.

The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road is scheduled to be closed for several weeks starting at 10 p.m. Friday and lasting until April 21, according to ADOT.

RELATED STORIES

Near Sky Harbor Airport, southbound I-17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will also be closed for the project.

In north Phoenix, westbound Loop 303 is scheduled to be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for new interchange construction.

ADOT said the I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access available from eastbound Loop 303 or to and from Sonoran Desert Drive.

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 is set to be closed between the Loop 202 SuperRedTan Interchange and Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvements.

Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 and the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will also be closed.

In Buckeye, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for a freeway widening project.

Eastbound I-10 is also scheduled to be narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo, Facebook Photo/Uncorked Wine Festivals)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 31- April 2

From early Easter celebrations to more wine festivals, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.
5 hours ago
(AP File Photo/Joshua Poulson)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix Union committee to recommend return of school resource officers

A Valley school district student safety committee plans to recommend the return of police to campuses but with stipulations.
5 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Bike Easy)...
KTAR.com

Chandler wants residents to have their say on protected bike lanes

An East Valley city is asking for feedback through on online survey regarding the potential installation of protected bicycle lanes.
1 day ago
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill to ban tents in public places

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill Thursday that would have prohibited people from setting up tents or tarps in public areas.
1 day ago
This undated image provided by Raman and Puja Kalra shows their Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in...
Associated Press

Arizona Dairy Queen on the hunt for missing red spoon statue

The owners of a Dairy Queen in Phoenix remain perplexed as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/City of Phoenix, AZ USA)...
KTAR.com

Population growth in Maricopa County was largest in nation for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, more people have been moving to Maricopa County than any other county in the nation.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
I-10, I-17 closures lead weekend Valley freeway restrictions