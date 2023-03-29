Arizona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges, authorities said.

David Wayne Radde of Tucson, 60, was arrested after a November 2020 traffic stop in Pima County led to the discovery of 2.68 kilograms of methamphetamine, a loaded Taurus 9 mm firearm and $14,695 in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Radde had multiple prior felony convictions which held him from legally possessing firearms.

He pleaded guilty to intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case with the help of the Pima County Sheriff’ Department.

