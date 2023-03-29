Here’s why a metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name

PHOENIX — A metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name, saying growth in the area and increased demand are the reasons for the switch.

Outlets at Anthem will become Outlets North Phoenix, according to a press release.

The open-air center is located off Interstate 17 and Anthem Way, but has a Phoenix address.

“We’ve evolved over the years to be the preferred shopping center for the northern boundaries of Phoenix and as the North Valley has evolved, we’re now changing our name to reflect that,” Steve Craig, property developer and owner of Craig Realty Group, which owns and operates the center, said in the release.

Outlets at Anthem was the center’s name for the past 21 years.

It was called Outlets at New River until 2002 and catered to travelers going between Phoenix and Flagstaff, according to the release.

The shopping center is also known as a festive holiday destination that featured the state’s largest Christmas tree.

Outlets North Phoenix features top designer brands, a food court, a children’s play area and more.

