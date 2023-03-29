Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s why a metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name

Mar 29, 2023, 3:15 PM
(Facebook Photos/Outlets North Phoenix)...
(Facebook Photos/Outlets North Phoenix)
(Facebook Photos/Outlets North Phoenix)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name, saying growth in the area and increased demand are the reasons for the switch.

Outlets at Anthem will become Outlets North Phoenix, according to a press release.

The open-air center is located off Interstate 17 and Anthem Way, but has a Phoenix address.

“We’ve evolved over the years to be the preferred shopping center for the northern boundaries of Phoenix and as the North Valley has evolved, we’re now changing our name to reflect that,” Steve Craig, property developer and owner of Craig Realty Group, which owns and operates the center, said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

Outlets at Anthem was the center’s name for the past 21 years.

It was called Outlets at New River until 2002 and catered to travelers going between Phoenix and Flagstaff, according to the release.

The shopping center is also known as a festive holiday destination that featured the state’s largest Christmas tree.

Outlets North Phoenix features top designer brands, a food court, a children’s play area and more.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Google Street View)...
Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix programs get $36M in federal funding to combat homelessness

Arizona programs are getting more than $53 million in federal funding to support the fight against homelessness, including $36 million for metro Phoenix.
15 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspect dead after 2nd police shooting in 2 days in Chandler

A suspect was killed a police shooting near Alma School and Warner roads in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
15 hours ago
(Diversified Partners Rendering Photo)...
KTAR.com

New Gilbert development to include 2-story Starbucks

Construction is set to begin next week on an 11-acre project that will bring a flagship two-story Starbucks to the East Valley. 
15 hours ago
West Clear Creek Wilderness...
KTAR.com

Woman falls to death off cliff in Arizona wilderness area

A 44-year-old woman fell to her death from a cliff in an Arizona wilderness area this week, authorities said Wednesday.
15 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)...
KTAR.com

Here’s why gas prices are rising in metro Phoenix, across Arizona

Gas prices are surging in metro Phoenix and across Arizona and a fuel industry expert says there is a main reason for it.
15 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@joss_berry)...
Kevin Stone

Aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigns after controversial tweet

An aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after creating a controversy with a tweet in the wake of the Nashville shooting.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Here’s why a metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name