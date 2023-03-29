West Valley fugitive who faked death arrested in Indiana

PHOENIX — A West Valley fugitive who attempted to fake his death was arrested last week in Indiana, authorities said.

Christen Allen Wright of El Mirage had a warrant out for his arrest for sexual conduct with a minor and molestation of a child based off of a 2017 investigation, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.

Wright also allegedly initiated a scheme to fake his death prior to his judicial hearing that had been scheduled for March 20.

El Mirage police said Wright deliberately removed his court-ordered electronic device and handed it over to an acquaintance in a Phoenix hospital parking lot.

The acquaintance was directed to make notifications about Wright’s death, but El Mirage police and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office could not confirm he passed away.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office and El Mirage police worked together to take Wright into custody last Friday.

“Wright thought he could avoid justice and execute a plan to leave Arizona to avoid prosecution,” El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in the release.

“Serving the victim involved in the 2017 case and holding Wright accountable was a priority for my department.”

