Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

2 teenagers to be charged as adults in fatal shooting of 5-year-old in Tempe

Mar 28, 2023, 10:33 AM
From left: Demarcus Frazier, Freddy Patterson and Charles Adams. (Tempe Police Department Photos)...
From left: Demarcus Frazier, Freddy Patterson and Charles Adams. (Tempe Police Department Photos)
(Tempe Police Department Photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Three suspects, two of them underage teens, were arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old in Tempe, authorities said Monday.

Demarcus Frazier, 30, Charles Adams, 17, and Freddy Patterson, 16, were taken into custody March 21, the Tempe Police Department said, four days after a vehicle with an 18-year-old and six children inside was fired on.

Two dozen rounds of ammunition hit the car, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Adams and Patterson will be tried as adults. They and Frazier were charged with first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated assault in the March 17 shooting near Broadway Road and 52nd Street, Sgt. Hector Encinas said at a press conference.

An 8-year-old and a 17-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds, but their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

“Through a tireless investigation, detectives were able to identify, locate and apprehend the suspects associated with this heinous crime,” Encinas said.

A 14-year-old was behind the wheel of a black Chevy Impala carrying seven people that was attacked. Police said the car we stopped at a traffic light on eastbound Broadway Road and 48th Street around 11:45 p.m. when a silver Chevy Cruze pulled up in the next lane.

After recognizing an occupant in the silver car, someone in the black car urged his friends to take off.

The cars continued eastbound when shots were fired as both cars neared Double Buttes Cemetery on Broadway near Interstate 10.

The Impala came to a halt shortly thereafter and the occupants fled on foot, fearful of further gunfire.

“We don’t have a specific motive … I think we’ll get there,” Encinas said.

He added at this point, police were not looking for anyone else, but investigators were still collecting information and could use more help from the public.

“The community has been impactful this entire time. The community came together to give us information, Encinas said, adding police heard from business owners in the area who checked their surveillance footage.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Frontier Airlines Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Phoenix to Tampa, Houston

Frontier Airlines is getting ready to launch seasonal nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Houston and Tampa.
11 hours ago
(Cronkite News Photo/Izabella Hernandez)...
Abigail Scott | Cronkite News

Glendale complex is first to use state affordable housing tax credit

Construction is underway on an affordable housing complex in Glendale funded in part by a state low-income housing tax credit.
11 hours ago
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)...
KTAR.com

Crash clogs traffic on southbound Interstate 17 near downtown Phoenix

A multiple-vehicle crash jammed a freeway near downtown Phoenix during the morning rush Tuesday, state transportation officials said.
11 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Taylor Kinnerup and Taylor Tasler

Overdose inside Arizona prison points to larger problem, concern for state leaders

Drugs are making their way into Arizona prisons and in some cases, leading to emergency situations. It's a high concern for top state officials.
11 hours ago
Vicente Fox (KTAR News Photo/Griselda Zetino)...
Griselda Zetino

Former Mexican president encourages voters living in Arizona to participate in Mexico election

Mexican citizens living in Arizona will get a chance to elect the country's next president. A former president wants to ensure they participate.
11 hours ago
(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)...
SuElen Rivera

Despite heavy localized rain, risk for wildfires in Arizona continues to increase

A risk for wildfires in Arizona continues to increase, despite a wetter than normal winter that brought heavy rain across the state. 
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
2 teenagers to be charged as adults in fatal shooting of 5-year-old in Tempe