ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 24-26

Mar 26, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:56 pm
(Twitter Photo/@NWSFlagstaff)
BY

PHOENIX — Northern Arizona could be hit with more snow, a missing Avondale woman was found dead in Mexico and six people were arrested for sending fentanyl through the mail.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Arizona’s high country could see more snow throughout next week

Note to residents of Flagstaff and northern Arizona: Don’t put the snow shovels away just yet.

Yes, it’s officially spring, but the National Weather Service says more snow could be coming to Flagstaff on Saturday and again at the end of next week.

Per the NWS, there is a “40 percent chance of snow showers (in Flagstaff), mainly before 10 p.m.” on Saturday.

Missing Avondale woman found dead in hotel in Mexico

A missing Avondale woman who hadn’t been seen in over two weeks was found dead in central Mexico, authorities said Friday.

Lynda Johnston, 75, was last seen March 8 leaving her home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road with her nephew Dylan Johnston.

Police in San Luis Potosi notified the Avondale Police Department on Thursday that Johnston was found dead in a hotel room.

Her nephew was located and was speaking with Mexican authorities, police said.

Fentanyl through the mail: Six arrested for coordinating postal shipments from Arizona

Six individuals were arrested this week for their participation in coordinating over 5 kilograms in fentanyl shipments from Arizona to Madison, Wisconsin, through the United States Postal Service, investigators announced Friday.

Those arrested, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, are Lloyd McKire-Bennett, 27; Dejon Glover, 21; Christopher Wilson, 46; Deshawn Davis, 27; and John Maser, 34, all of Madison, and Yoshi Walker, 25, of Minneapolis. All suspects are facing federal drug trafficking charges. Warrants have been issued for two other individuals in connection to this case.

At the time of the arrest, six firearms were seized, including one modified to be fully automatic.

Officer shot in ‘ambush’ in south Phoenix, suspect arrested for attempted murder

An officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday morning by a suspect.

Phoenix Police said the officer suffered the gunshot wound in “a violent and unprovoked attack” near Seventh Avenue and Roeser Road, between Baseline Road and Southern Avenue, before 10 a.m.

One person was in custody at about 5 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

On Saturday, police identified the suspect as Joseph Lopez. He was booked for attempted murder and other felony charges.

2 arrested in Mexico on charges of human smuggling in Arizona

Two people are facing human smuggling charges in Arizona after being arrested in Mexico, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Ofelia Hernandez-Salas, 60, and Raul Saucedo-Huipio, 48, allegedly were involved in an international smuggling operation along the U.S.-Mexico border for years, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

INTERPOL and Mexican authorities arrested them last week after charges filed in Arizona were unsealed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

