Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

2 arrested in Mexico on charges of human smuggling in Arizona

Mar 25, 2023, 5:45 AM
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)...
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Two people are facing human smuggling charges in Arizona after being arrested in Mexico, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Ofelia Hernandez-Salas, 60, and Raul Saucedo-Huipio, 48, allegedly were involved in an international smuggling operation along the U.S.-Mexico border for years, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

INTERPOL and Mexican authorities arrested them last week after charges filed in Arizona were unsealed.

“By dismantling an organization that has operated with impunity for so many years, we have taken yet another stride toward making the global community a safer place,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said in the release.

“It is thanks to our tremendous partnerships with countries like Mexico that we are able to draw a line in the sand and make it crystal clear that people will no longer be treated like commodities and their lives will no longer be put at risk in the name of profit.”

RELATED STORIES

The defendants allegedly were part of a smuggling ring that charged tens of thousands of dollars to migrants from around the world.

The operation worked to get people from Bangladesh, Yemen, Pakistan, Eritrea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Russia, Egypt, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico into the U.S., prosecutors say.

The smugglers allegedly often robbed the people who hired them.

“These defendants allegedly conspired to flout America’s immigration laws, and to victimize the very migrants they were purporting to help,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona said in the release.

“Our friends and neighbors in Mexican law enforcement have been integral to our efforts to bring this smuggling ring to justice.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo provided by Jurassic World Live Tour)...
KTAR.com

Jurassic World Live Tour to rumble into Phoenix this summer

The Jurassic World Live Tour is bringing six shows to Phoenix's Footprint Center this summer, between July 28-30.
6 hours ago
(Arizona Wine Growers Association Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona wine festival coming to Steele Indian School Park this weekend

Award-winning wineries, musical acts, food trucks and artisans will congregate at Steel Indian School Park in Phoenix on Saturday.
1 day ago
Expert skateboarder Di'Orr Greenwood, an artist born and raised in the Navajo Nation in Arizona and...
Associated Press

Indigenous skateboard art featured on new stamps unveiled at Phoenix skate park

The Postal Service unveiled the “Art of the Skateboard" stamps at a Phoenix skate park, featuring designs from Indigenous artists.
1 day ago
(Mark Taylor Photo)...
KTAR.com

New luxury townhomes available for lease in north Phoenix

BB Living at Union Park offers three- and four-bedroom detached townhomes available for lease in Deer Valley.
1 day ago
(Good Life Festival Photo)...
KTAR.com

Kansas, Kenny Loggins headline weekend festival in Queen Creek

A variety of rock and roll mainstays will take the stage this weekend during the Shea Homes Good Life Festival at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Missing Avondale woman found dead in hotel in Mexico

An Avondale woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead in central Mexico, authorities said.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
2 arrested in Mexico on charges of human smuggling in Arizona