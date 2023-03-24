Missing Avondale woman found dead in hotel in Mexico

PHOENIX — A missing Avondale woman who hadn’t been seen in over two weeks was found dead in central Mexico, authorities said Friday.

Lynda Johnston, 75, was last seen March 8 leaving her home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road with her nephew Dylan Johnston.

Police in San Luis Potosi notified the Avondale Police Department on Thursday that Johnston was found dead in a hotel room.

Her nephew was located and was speaking with Mexican authorities, police said.

“At this time, it appears Ms. Johnston died from medical complications but it is unknown when this occurred,” Lauren Evans, a spokeswoman for the Avondale Police Department, said in an email.

No other information was made available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.