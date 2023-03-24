Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Officer shot in ‘ambush’ in south Phoenix, 1 person in custody

Mar 24, 2023, 10:16 AM | Updated: 5:01 pm
(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)...
(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)
(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — An officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday morning by a suspect.

Phoenix Police said the officer suffered the gunshot wound in “a violent and unprovoked attack” near Seventh Avenue and Roeser Road, between Baseline Road and Southern Avenue, at about 9 a.m.

One person was in custody at about 5 p.m., according to police.

“This was an ambush on our officer,” Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said during a press conference. “This is a reality our officers face every day when they put on this uniform.”

The officer, who has less than a year of experience, was the first to arrive to the scene where a vehicle crashed into the front yard of a residence, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said during the press conference.

RELATED STORIES

When the officer moved toward the vehicle, the suspect pulled out a rifle and fired several shots, Bower said.

The officer was struck in the left hip once and was also hit in the face with bullet fragments. The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Details about the suspect were not made available.

The scene was still active Friday afternoon, and the public was asked to avoid the area. Schools in the neighborhood were placed on lockdown, and traffic restrictions were implemented.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Expert skateboarder Di'Orr Greenwood, an artist born and raised in the Navajo Nation in Arizona and...
Associated Press

Indigenous skateboard art featured on new stamps unveiled at Phoenix skate park

The Postal Service unveiled the “Art of the Skateboard" stamps at a Phoenix skate park, featuring designs from Indigenous artists.
17 hours ago
(Mark Taylor Photo)...
KTAR.com

New luxury townhomes available for lease in north Phoenix

BB Living at Union Park offers three- and four-bedroom detached townhomes available for lease in Deer Valley.
17 hours ago
(Good Life Festival Photo)...
KTAR.com

Kansas, Kenny Loggins headline weekend festival in Queen Creek

A variety of rock and roll mainstays will take the stage this weekend during the Shea Homes Good Life Festival at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek.
17 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Missing Avondale woman found dead in hotel in Mexico

An Avondale woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead in central Mexico, authorities said.
17 hours ago
(Banner Health Photos)...
Kevin Stone

Valley snakebite victim receives historic treatment while being airlifted

For the first time in Arizona, a snakebite victim recently received antivenom outside of a hospital setting.
17 hours ago
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Fentanyl through the mail: Six arrested for coordinating postal shipments from Arizona

Six individuals were arrested for coordinating over five kilograms in fentanyl from Arizona through the United States Postal Service.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Officer shot in ‘ambush’ in south Phoenix, 1 person in custody