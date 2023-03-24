Officer shot in ‘ambush’ in south Phoenix, 1 person in custody

PHOENIX — An officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday morning by a suspect.

Phoenix Police said the officer suffered the gunshot wound in “a violent and unprovoked attack” near Seventh Avenue and Roeser Road, between Baseline Road and Southern Avenue, at about 9 a.m.

One person was in custody at about 5 p.m., according to police.

“This was an ambush on our officer,” Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said during a press conference. “This is a reality our officers face every day when they put on this uniform.”

The officer, who has less than a year of experience, was the first to arrive to the scene where a vehicle crashed into the front yard of a residence, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said during the press conference.

When the officer moved toward the vehicle, the suspect pulled out a rifle and fired several shots, Bower said.

The officer was struck in the left hip once and was also hit in the face with bullet fragments. The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Details about the suspect were not made available.

The scene was still active Friday afternoon, and the public was asked to avoid the area. Schools in the neighborhood were placed on lockdown, and traffic restrictions were implemented.

This is a developing story.

