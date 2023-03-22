PHOENIX – An affordable housing fund announced Tuesday it is distributing $4.25 million for 10 new projects, including five in metro Phoenix.

The Home Matters Arizona Fund recipients include two projects in Phoenix and one each in Glendale, Mesa and Surprise.

Sites in Casa Grande, Cottonwood, Flagstaff (two) and Prescott Valley were also selected for grants.

“The Home Matters Arizona Fund is committed to serving individuals experiencing homelessness, families, seniors and those who are medically vulnerable,” Minnie Andrade, fund chair for the group, said in a press release.

“We are adding critical housing units to address Arizona’s housing shortage while encouraging developers to create supportive ecosystems for people and families where they live, learn, shop and work.”

The funding resource said $2.5 million came from State Fiscal Recovery Funds through the Arizona Department of Housing.

Those projects, chosen by Local Initiatives Support Coalition, a national community development financial institution, are to be earmarked for victims of domestic violence and people experiencing homelessness.

The remaining $2 million came from private entities, HMAF said.

The projects include:

Victory Place near Ninth Street and Jones Avenue in Phoenix. Of the 273 units, the $500,000 grant from the State Fiscal Recovery Funds will be allocated for 40 beds of transitional housing. Construction is expected to be finished in 2024.

Family Promise Village near 59th and Maryland avenues in Glendale. The six units will use a $390,000 grant from the State Fiscal Recovery Funds on the project expected to be finished by the end of this year.

HomeBase near Bell and El Mirage roads in Surprise. The 40 units in the Native American Connections project are expected to be finished this year. State Fiscal Recovery Funds awarded the the project $500,000.

Society of St. Vincent De Paul near Central Avenue and Interstate 17 in Phoenix. The charitable organization plans a 100-bed transitional community for people experiencing homelessness, people 50 years and older, veterans and people with disabilities. Construction is expected to finished next year. State Fiscal Recovery Funds awarded $500,000.

Casa Del Sol II near McDowell and Hawes roads in Mesa. Construction at the 64-unit site is expected to be finished this year. Home Matters Arizona Fund awarded the project $500,000.

