Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap woman at Phoenix airport

Mar 20, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A man was arrested over the weekend for attempting to kidnap a woman from a Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport parking garage, authorities said.

Michael Colville, 61, was charged with kidnapping and probation violation, as he was already on probation for sexual assault, according to ABC15.

A woman was loading her belongings into her parked vehicle Friday around noon when Colville pushed her from behind, police said in a press release.

The victim kicked Colville in the groin, and he eventually gave up and walked away, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The victim informed police and video from the Phoenix Sky Train and Valley Metro Rail were used to identify Colville as the suspect.

He was arrested at his home near 24th and Van Buren streets on Saturday, police said.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Screenshot/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police release camera footage of shooting that left man holding knives dead

Police released body camera footage on Monday of an officer-involved shooting that left a man holding two knives dead in Phoenix.
20 hours ago
Katie Hobbs and Alejandro Mayorkas...
KTAR.com

Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas joining Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on border tour

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to visit the Arizona-Mexico border with Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday.
20 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
KTAR.com

With rain expected this week, flood watch issued for metro Phoenix

With another round of rain expected this week, officials are warning about the increased risk of flooding in metro Phoenix.
20 hours ago
Omarius Dayshaun Williams (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for teenager who went missing in Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a teenager who was last seen near Van Buren Street and 17th Drive in Phoenix.
20 hours ago
Arizona spelling champion Karen Opoku-Appoh. (Arizona Educational Foundation Photo)...
KTAR.com

Pima County teenager wins Arizona Spelling Bee, will head to nationals with Chandler runner-up

An eighth grader from Pima County bested a field of 26 other students to capture the Arizona Spelling Bee over the weekend and advance to the national contest in June.
20 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man dies after late-night stabbing outside Phoenix bank

A man was fatally stabbed outside a bank on Indian School Road in west Phoenix late Sunday, authorities said.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap woman at Phoenix airport