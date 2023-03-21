Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap woman at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX — A man was arrested over the weekend for attempting to kidnap a woman from a Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport parking garage, authorities said.

Michael Colville, 61, was charged with kidnapping and probation violation, as he was already on probation for sexual assault, according to ABC15.

A woman was loading her belongings into her parked vehicle Friday around noon when Colville pushed her from behind, police said in a press release.

The victim kicked Colville in the groin, and he eventually gave up and walked away, police said.

The victim informed police and video from the Phoenix Sky Train and Valley Metro Rail were used to identify Colville as the suspect.

He was arrested at his home near 24th and Van Buren streets on Saturday, police said.

No additional information was available.

