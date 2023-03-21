Offspring with Simple Plan, Sum 41, coming to Phoenix for summer tour

PHOENIX — American rock band The Offspring announced Monday it will stop by the Valley on its 24-city Let The Bad Times Roll Tour this summer.

The Offspring, accompanied by Canadian rock bands Simple Plan and Sum 41, will stop by Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Aug. 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

The Offspring rose to fame in the late 1990s with “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” and “Why Don’t You Get A Job” ranked as some of the top hits from the 1998 “Americana” album.

Sum 41’s most notable hits include “In Too Deep” and “Fat Lip,” while Simple Plan saw “I’m Just a Kid” and “Welcome to My Life” rise in the charts.

“One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends,” Dexter Holland of The Offspring said in the release.

“We had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this summer in America. It’s going to be great!”

The Offspring was just in Tempe in February for the Innings Festival, which was headlines by Green Day and Eddie Vedder.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.