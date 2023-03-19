Close
ARIZONA NEWS

19-year-old son arrested in double-homicide of parents in northern Arizona

Mar 19, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:21 pm
(Facebook Photo/Gila County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — The son of a northern Arizona couple was arrested last week in connection to their murder last October, authorities said.

Hunter Stanfield, 19, was booked into Gila County Jail on March 14 and faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his parents, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Authorities responded to a 911 call on Oct. 27 about two people found dead at their home in Whispering Pines, north of Payson.

Police found 50-year-old Chase Stanfield and 39-year-old Gail Stanfield dead inside.

Hunter Stanfield was taken into custody without incident.

“I am thankful to the detectives that have worked this cases non-stop to follow all leads, collect and evaluate evidence,” Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said in the release. “This was a time-consuming investigation and the detective’s dedication to the community and justice should be commended.”

The Gila County Attorney’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety contributed to the investigation in the case.

