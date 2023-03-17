Close
ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley drivers advised to plan on busy traffic around Taylor Swift concerts

Mar 16, 2023, 5:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture

PHOENIX — Global superstar Taylor Swift is coming to State Farm Stadium in the West Valley for performances on Friday and Saturday nights, which may result in traffic not moving so swiftly before and after the concerts.

The Arizona Department of Transportation expects westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Glendale to have busier than normal conditions as concert traffic mixes with commuting traffic on Friday, as well as regular concert traffic for the second show on Saturday evening.

ADOT advises “Swifties” coming to the show on Friday from the East Valley to avoid using I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area and instead use the westbound/northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

Loop 101 northbound on-ramps at Indian School Road, Camelback Road and Cardinals Way and the southbound on-ramp at Glendale Avenue will be closed from around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to assist with traffic flow, ADOT said.

RELATED STORIES

The north- and southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way will then close from approximately 9 p.m. to midnight, along with the north- and southbound Loop 101 HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue.

It is recommended those going to the concerts allow extra time and arrive early for both shows.

Parking lots open at noon prior to the doors opening at 4:30 p.m. for each show. Paramore and Gayle kick off the music as opening acts for both concerts at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can also enjoy a pre-event party at Heritage at Sportsman’s Park, next to the stadium, which starts at 3 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The weather is looking good for the shows in Swift City, which Glendale will symbolically adopt in honor of the multi-Grammy winner.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-low 60s during the shows with no rain in the forecast.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

