ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale officer indicted on felony charges from November crash

Mar 17, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)
PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police officer was recently indicted on felony charges of aggravated assault and endangerment from a crash in November that resulted in injuries.

Michael Lanouar was driving his detective vehicle while off-duty near Pima and Indian School roads when he collided with another vehicle, injuring the occupants of the other car and causing damage to both vehicles, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Lanouar was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the incident and results showed his blood alcohol concentration was .198% at the time of the crash, Scottsdale police said.

The grand jury returned the indictment on March 1, police said.

The Scottsdale Police Department placed Lanouar on non-disciplinary suspension and is evaluating his continued employment.

Prior to the indictment, Lanouar was involuntarily demoted from police officer to detention officer after an internal investigation of the crash.

