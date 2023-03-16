Sedona residents cleared to return after evacuations for flooding

PHOENIX — Sedona-area residents who were told to evacuate due to flooding Wednesday night have been cleared to return home, officials said Thursday morning.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Sedona announced a dozen areas were in “GO” status, which indicates the danger in the area is imminent and life-threatening.

The evacuation order was lifted around 8:30 the next morning, the city said.

Here are the areas put into “GO” status overnight:

Trails End Road

Trails End Lane

Blackhawk Lane

Newcastle Lane

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Drive

Copper Cliffs Lane

Sycamore Road

The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park

Houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

A shelter for evacuees was opened at Camp Verde High School at Apache Trail and Montezuma Castle Highway.

Dry Beaver Creek, Oak Creek, and Wet Beaver Creek we’re all FLOWING today. Flows in streams, rivers, and creeks are expected to continue to rise and peak in the middle of the night. PLEASE make sure your weather and safety notifications are on tonight, and evacuate if told so. pic.twitter.com/Osdta14vKq — Yavapai County Flood Control District (@YavapaiAZ_Flood) March 15, 2023

Travelers were told to not cross an area if water is present.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said only minor to moderate flooding was expected Thursday along Oak Creek, Wet Beaver Creek, the Verde River and the Little Colorado River.

The weather agency said that because of snowmelt at higher elevations and rain, minor to moderate flooding was forecast along Oak Creek affecting access roads, buildings and residences.

The creek was nearing a flood stage level of 14 feet Wednesday evening, but weather officials said water had receded to about 9 feet by 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.