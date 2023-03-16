Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Sedona residents cleared to return after evacuations for flooding

Mar 16, 2023, 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:23 am
(Facebook Photo/Margareth Suzette Orah)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Sedona-area residents who were told to evacuate due to flooding Wednesday night have been cleared to return home, officials said Thursday morning.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Sedona announced a dozen areas were in “GO” status, which indicates the danger in the area is imminent and life-threatening.

The evacuation order was lifted around 8:30 the next morning, the city said.

Here are the areas put into “GO” status overnight:

  • Trails End Road
  • Trails End Lane
  • Blackhawk Lane
  • Newcastle Lane
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Copper Cliffs Drive
  • Copper Cliffs Lane
  • Sycamore Road
  • The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
  • Center for the New Age
  • Rancho Sedona RV park
  • Houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

A shelter for evacuees was opened at Camp Verde High School at Apache Trail and Montezuma Castle Highway.

Travelers were told to not cross an area if water is present.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said only minor to moderate flooding was expected Thursday along Oak Creek, Wet Beaver Creek, the Verde River and the Little Colorado River.

The weather agency said that because of snowmelt at higher elevations and rain, minor to moderate flooding was forecast along Oak Creek affecting access roads, buildings and residences.

The creek was nearing a flood stage level of 14 feet Wednesday evening, but weather officials said water had receded to about 9 feet by 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

