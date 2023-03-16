Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Residents told to evacuate in Sedona due to flooding

Mar 15, 2023, 7:20 PM | Updated: 9:27 pm
(Facebook Photo/Margareth Suzette Orah)...
(Facebook Photo/Margareth Suzette Orah)
(Facebook Photo/Margareth Suzette Orah)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Residents in parts of Sedona were told to evacuate due to severe flooding in the area, officials said.

The city of Sedona announced a dozen areas were in “GO” status, which indicates the danger in the area is imminent and life-threatening.

Here are the areas in “GO” status:

  • Trails End Road
  • Trails End Lane
  • Blackhawk Lane
  • Newcastle Lane
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Copper Cliffs Drive
  • Copper Cliffs Lane
  • Sycamore Road
  • The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
  • Center for the New Age
  • Rancho Sedona RV park
  • Houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

The official evacuation site for the area is Camp Verde High School at Apache Trail and Montezuma Castle Highway.

The floods impacting the area were caused from snowmelts and rain.

As the storm continued into the evening, weather forecasters said the rain will change to snow around 7,000 feet, with localized heavy snow in the high country.

Travelers were told to not cross an area if water is present.

