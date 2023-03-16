ARIZONA NEWS
Residents told to evacuate in Sedona due to flooding
PHOENIX — Residents in parts of Sedona were told to evacuate due to severe flooding in the area, officials said.
The city of Sedona announced a dozen areas were in “GO” status, which indicates the danger in the area is imminent and life-threatening.
Here are the areas in “GO” status:
- Trails End Road
- Trails End Lane
- Blackhawk Lane
- Newcastle Lane
- Oak Creek Mobilodge
- Copper Cliffs Drive
- Copper Cliffs Lane
- Sycamore Road
- The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
- Center for the New Age
- Rancho Sedona RV park
- Houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane
The official evacuation site for the area is Camp Verde High School at Apache Trail and Montezuma Castle Highway.
The floods impacting the area were caused from snowmelts and rain.
Dry Beaver Creek, Oak Creek, and Wet Beaver Creek we’re all FLOWING today. Flows in streams, rivers, and creeks are expected to continue to rise and peak in the middle of the night. PLEASE make sure your weather and safety notifications are on tonight, and evacuate if told so. pic.twitter.com/Osdta14vKq
— Yavapai County Flood Control District (@YavapaiAZ_Flood) March 15, 2023
Dry Beaver Creek isn’t looking so dry at the moment😬
Video taken today, 3/15/2023 around 2:30 PM MST#yavapaicounty #floodcontrol #flooding #villageofoakcreek #flood #sedona #snowmelt #rain #drybeavercreek #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/fBJjkklWFK
— Yavapai County Flood Control District (@YavapaiAZ_Flood) March 15, 2023
Here is a quick look at the runoff situation south of the Mogollon Rim. Most water bodies that drain from the Mogollon Rim are flooding. Dark green is a watch, light green a warning. Do NOT horse around near any waterways tonight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/IyoJGKo7Pv
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 16, 2023
As the storm continued into the evening, weather forecasters said the rain will change to snow around 7,000 feet, with localized heavy snow in the high country.
Travelers were told to not cross an area if water is present.
