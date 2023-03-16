Residents told to evacuate in Sedona due to flooding

PHOENIX — Residents in parts of Sedona were told to evacuate due to severe flooding in the area, officials said.

The city of Sedona announced a dozen areas were in “GO” status, which indicates the danger in the area is imminent and life-threatening.

Here are the areas in “GO” status:

Trails End Road

Trails End Lane

Blackhawk Lane

Newcastle Lane

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Drive

Copper Cliffs Lane

Sycamore Road

The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park

Houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

The official evacuation site for the area is Camp Verde High School at Apache Trail and Montezuma Castle Highway.

The floods impacting the area were caused from snowmelts and rain.

Dry Beaver Creek, Oak Creek, and Wet Beaver Creek we’re all FLOWING today. Flows in streams, rivers, and creeks are expected to continue to rise and peak in the middle of the night. PLEASE make sure your weather and safety notifications are on tonight, and evacuate if told so. pic.twitter.com/Osdta14vKq — Yavapai County Flood Control District (@YavapaiAZ_Flood) March 15, 2023

Here is a quick look at the runoff situation south of the Mogollon Rim. Most water bodies that drain from the Mogollon Rim are flooding. Dark green is a watch, light green a warning. Do NOT horse around near any waterways tonight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/IyoJGKo7Pv — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 16, 2023

As the storm continued into the evening, weather forecasters said the rain will change to snow around 7,000 feet, with localized heavy snow in the high country.

Travelers were told to not cross an area if water is present.

