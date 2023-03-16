PHOENIX — KTAR’s community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley company that works to provide help to single mothers.

Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax supports Helpings Hands for Single Moms, a charity which aims to help woman become independent, President Stewart Willis told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“The main goal of this organization is to make sure that these woman are independent so they’re not going to be dependent on the government for help their entire lives,”

The charity provides help with education, clothing and Christmas gifts for children.

During the month of March, Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax will match all donations made to Helping Hands for Single Moms up to $20,000.

Donations to Helping Hands can be made online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.