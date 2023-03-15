Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple Valley roads closed due to river flooding caused by water releases

Mar 15, 2023, 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm
(YouTube Screenshot/Maricopa County Department of Transportation)...
(YouTube Screenshot/Maricopa County Department of Transportation)
(YouTube Screenshot/Maricopa County Department of Transportation)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Valley drivers to watch for road closures due to flooding caused by water releases into usually dry river channels.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) said Tuesday that Gilbert Road was closed just north of Mesa between Thomas Road and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) because of the flooding.

Motorists will need to take Country Club Drive north out of Mesa to access SR 87 while Gilbert Road is unusable.

McKellips Road in the East Valley and 67th and 91st avenues on the west side are also closed at the Salt River, MCDOT said in a press release.

Further west, Estrella Parkway is closed at the Gila River in Goodyear.

RELATED STORIES

The roads will reopen once the water has receded enough for vehicles to get through, MCDOT said. There was no estimate for when that might happen.

Earlier this month, Salt River Project started low-level releases from Bartlett Dam, about 50 miles northeast of Phoenix, for the first time since 2019.

SRP determined the release was necessary because snowmelt is expected to fill the Bartlett and Horseshoe lake reservoirs by spring.

The water made its way down the Verde River to the Salt River, which flows west through metro Phoenix and merges with the Gila River near Avondale.

Jesse Gutierrez, MCDOT’s interim director, said his agency’s partnership with SRP helps keeps drivers out of danger.

“We’re able to collaborate with the communication aspect, we’re able to set up the traffic control, all in unison, all as a team, all as one, and it makes it so much more conducive to maintaining the safety of the public,” he said in a video by MCDOT.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mohammad Alkurdi...
KTAR.com

Chandler resident accused of killing wife while their 4 children were home

A Chandler resident was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting his wife to death while their young children were home, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(AP File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for smuggling fentanyl

A Tucson man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for his involvement in smuggling fentanyl near the border, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(Peoria Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Woman dies after getting assaulted, struck by vehicle in Peoria

A woman was killed in Peoria on Monday night when she got hit by a vehicle after being assaulted by a man who then fled the scene, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspect in hospital after police shooting in Mesa on University Drive

Police in Mesa said a suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police shooting Wednesday morning.
16 hours ago
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., talks to reporters outside the Silicon Valley Bank office in Tempe, Ar...
Associated Press

Arizona Rep. Gallego slams Sen. Sinema over 2018 bank deregulation vote

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego slammed independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Tuesday for backing a bank deregulation bill he says contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
16 hours ago
(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix officer driving patrol unit seriously injured in collision

A police officer was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix early Wednesday, authorities said.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Multiple Valley roads closed due to river flooding caused by water releases