It’s Pi Day: Here’s where to find deals on pie and pizza in the Valley

PHOENIX — Don’t be surprised if you see the cost for pizza or pie going for $3.14 on Tuesday.

In celebration of Pi Day, March 14 (03/14), many companies around the nation, and the state, have launched specials and discounted deals.

While most specials at local restaurants cover pizza and pie, some are also offering deals on limited edition beers.

Here is just a taste of what’s out there:

Blaze Pizza: Rewards members can purchase an 11-inch pie for $3.14, valid in-store only.

Fired Pie: With the purchase of a drink, guests can buy a 1-topping pizza for $3.14. The offer is only available in-store.

OHSO Brewery: The restaurant will roll out a Pi Day beer menu, with pie-inspired brews, alongside a piece of corresponding dessert.

Piefection Pie Shop: Guests can purchase a slice of pie for $3.14 or four pot pies for $31.40 at three Valley locations.

Pie Snob: Guests can purchase any slice of pie for $3.14, excluding mini pies and cheesecake slices.

Pieology: Rewards members can earn 3.14 times their rewards points.

Sauce Pizza & Wine: Guests can purchase a $3.14 cheese pizza for dine-in, takeout or through an online order. The offer, valid for a maximum of two pizzas, must be mentioned at the time of purchase.

Sprouts: The grocery chain is celebrating Pi Day with $3.14 apple pies, excluding vegan pies.

7-Eleven: Rewards members can get any large pizza for $3.14, according to a press release.

