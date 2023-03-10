PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced $187.5 million in funding for educational opportunities through a handful of grant programs.

The largest allocation, $100 million, will be designated for schools and local education agencies to address COVID-19 recovery and mitigation efforts, according to a press release.

Applications for the grant program will be accepted through eCivis, the state’s web-based grants management system.

A pre-application conference for potential applicants will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Deadline for grant submission is 5 p.m. April 6.

“Our schools and local education agencies deserve grant opportunities that are done in a competitive and comprehensive manner,” Hobbs said.

“They have been through so much these last few years, and they need support as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Two other grants will be awarded by the Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting in the coming weeks.

A $37.5 million grant for the 2023 summer enrichment program will be available to eligible schools and nonprofit organizations, as well as a $50 million grant program for addressing long-term programming and initiatives that will look into the negative impacts of COVID-19 on student learning and teacher professional development.

