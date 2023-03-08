Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale man pleaded not guilty to fraudulent PPP loan scheme

Mar 7, 2023, 8:00 PM
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX– A Scottsdale man has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of fraud and theft involving more than $3 million.

Randy Steven Kaas was indicted on 14 counts consisting of fraudulent schemes & artifices, forgery and theft for $3,715,276.50 of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to a press release Tuesday.

A state grand jury in the Maricopa County Superior Court issued a true bill for Kaas back on Jan. 30.

He entered his plea on March 3.

The crimes were allegedly committed from June 2020 to June 2021.

His trial is set to begin July 27.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office as well as Homeland Security investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

