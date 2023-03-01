Close
Arizona AG calls on Congress to make changes to National Human Trafficking Hotline

Mar 1, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm
BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a request to Congress requesting that it assist in making changes to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, alleging the practice isn’t what it advertises itself to be.

In a letter sent last week, Mayes, along with 35 U.S. attorneys general, accused the operator of the hotline, Polaris, of forwarding tips to state law enforcement about adult victims in limited circumstances.

“It appears to us that the hotline is not performing the services it is already funded to perform. Without changes to Polaris’s operating procedures, our state anti-trafficking initiatives gain little from participation in the national hotline. As such, individual states may be forced to establish their own state hotlines, as some already have begun to do,” the letter said.

“A nationally-run hotline not only achieves cost-efficiencies, but also ensures a uniform approach and allows for the collection of cross-state information with regard to human trafficking tips.”

The attorneys general allege the discovery was made in recent months, where in some cases involving adults, states have learned about a delay of several months before the hotline shared tips.

Polaris said in a statement on Wednesday that the concerns raised are based on a misunderstanding.

The company said its mission is to “assist victims of severe forms of trafficking in persons in communication with service providers,” and that it is not primarily a law enforcement tip line.

“To serve this mission, the trafficking hotline must have the trust of victims and survivors we serve. To that end, the trafficking hotline does not report their situations to law enforcement without their consent. Instead, the trafficking hotline works with victims to determine what they need to begin to break free and rebuild their love,” Polaris said.

“This is important because traffickers take consent, choice and freedom away from victims. To effectively support survivors is to return to them control over their own lives and choices. When and if victims and survivors choose to involve law enforcement, the trafficking hotline supports the process every step of the way.”

All cases involving children are reported to authorities, as well as situations where immediate and escalating violence can be heard or seen, Polaris added.

The letter sent to Congress further cited previous efforts discussing the concern, but alleged Polaris had no intention to revise its policies.

“Strong partnerships between law enforcement and partners like the National Human Trafficking Hotline are critical to ending human trafficking,” Mayes said.

The hotline operator will said it is “deeply committed to ensuring traffickers are held accountable.”

“We look forward to continuing to engage our law enforcement partners, including the attorney’s general’s offices, as well as thousands of social service agencies, survivor leaders, and community leaders who we partner with, to ensure the trafficking hotline fulfills its mission to provide a safe and trusted place for victims and survivors to get connected to help,” Polaris said.

