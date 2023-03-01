Not a typo: Price tag on super ritzy Paradise Valley estate set at $75 million

PHOENIX – You’re going to need a bigger wallet for this. A custom home priced at a jaw-dropping $75 million is going up in Paradise Valley, the builder and selling agent said.

Plans for the 40,000-square-foot Palo Cristi Estate boast of 13 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms (16 full size), a garage with room for 15 cars, four kitchens, two spa locker rooms, a two-story aquarium, two bowling lanes, a casino room and a recording studio, Cullum Homes and WOW Luxury Properties said in a press release Tuesday.

Outside, one of the two pools on the 2.21-acre site has been dubbed the cinema pool and features a large viewing screen and a waterfall. The pools share space with a lazy river, a water slide, an island green for putting, three fire pits, two kitchens and stage.

Cullum Homes and WOW Luxury Properties say it’s the most expensive home ever built in the state.

“We have built some extraordinary homes over the last 38 years but all of us at Cullum Homes are extremely excited to be bringing this caliber of home to the Valley,” Lindsay Cullum Colwell of the Scottsdale-based builder said.

“We feel this is an untapped market and this level of a luxury estate is needed.”

The Phoenix Business Journal reported the location as 3627 E. Bethany Home Road, a new address for what was once 5835 E. Palo Cristi Road, site of a home that was torn down.

WOW Luxury Properties bought the land in April 2022.

“We are ready now to show the next level of luxury real estate,” David Hersh, CEO of WOW Luxury Properties, said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.