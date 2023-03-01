Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Not a typo: Price tag on super ritzy Paradise Valley estate set at $75 million

Mar 1, 2023, 10:03 AM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(WOW AZ Luxury Properties Rendering) (WOW AZ Luxury Properties Rendering) (WOW Luxury Properties Rendering)

PHOENIX – You’re going to need a bigger wallet for this. A custom home priced at a jaw-dropping $75 million is going up in Paradise Valley, the builder and selling agent said.

Plans for the 40,000-square-foot Palo Cristi Estate boast of 13 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms (16 full size), a garage with room for 15 cars, four kitchens, two spa locker rooms, a two-story aquarium, two bowling lanes, a casino room and a recording studio, Cullum Homes and WOW Luxury Properties said in a press release Tuesday.

Outside, one of the two pools on the 2.21-acre site has been dubbed the cinema pool and features a large viewing screen and a waterfall. The pools share space with a lazy river, a water slide, an island green for putting, three fire pits, two kitchens and stage.

RELATED STORIES

Cullum Homes and WOW Luxury Properties say it’s the most expensive home ever built in the state.

“We have built some extraordinary homes over the last 38 years but all of us at Cullum Homes are extremely excited to be bringing this caliber of home to the Valley,” Lindsay Cullum Colwell of the Scottsdale-based builder said.

“We feel this is an untapped market and this level of a luxury estate is needed.”

The Phoenix Business Journal reported the location as 3627 E. Bethany Home Road, a new address for what was once 5835 E. Palo Cristi Road, site of a home that was torn down.

WOW Luxury Properties bought the land in April 2022.

“We are ready now to show the next level of luxury real estate,” David Hersh, CEO of WOW Luxury Properties, said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, left, and Yuma Regional Medical Center President and CEO Robert Tre...
Alexis Waiss | Cronkite News

Arizona officials tell House committee about burdens of border situation

Pinal County's sheriff and the president and CEO of the Yuma Regional Medical Center testified as part of a House Homeland Security Committee.
11 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Queen Creek Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Queen Creek police arrest teenager after report of shots fired prompted search

A search prompted by reports of shots fired in Queen Creek ended when a teenager was detained Tuesday night, hours after a neighborhood was put on alert.
11 hours ago
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)...
Marcia Hammond

Flagstaff braces for another storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow

Another winter storm began knocking around Flagstaff early Wednesday, with expectations of knee-deep snow over the next 24 hours.
11 hours ago
Riad Jaradeh lost loved ones in Turkey's recent earthquakes. (KTAR News Photo/Peter Samore)...
Peter Samore

North Phoenix church rallying for earthquake survivors in Turkey, Syria

A north Phoenix church with ties in Turkey are rallying for earthquake survivors in the transcontinental country and also Syria.
11 hours ago
Follow @suelenrivera...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona Jewish Historical Society offers Anne Frank House VR experience

A virtual reality experience is launching in Phoenix, allowing visitors to submerge themselves in history while touring the Anne Frank House.
11 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/EastLake Mortuary)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix mortuary sued for mistakenly cremating woman’s body

The children of a Phoenix resident filed a lawsuit against a Phoenix mortuary on Monday after their mother's body was mistakenly cremated.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Not a typo: Price tag on super ritzy Paradise Valley estate set at $75 million