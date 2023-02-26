Close
ARIZONA NEWS

18-year-old dead after hitting curb, ejected from motorcycle in Phoenix

Feb 26, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
BY

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old died in Phoenix on Saturday after he hit a curb, causing him to eject from his motorcycle, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 6:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

They found Alecxander Daggett with critical injuries at the scene.

Daggett was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said Daggett was driving east on Beardsley Road when the crash happened. He was wearing a helmet during the incident.

No other information was available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

