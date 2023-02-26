ARIZONA NEWS
18-year-old dead after hitting curb, ejected from motorcycle in Phoenix
Feb 26, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old died in Phoenix on Saturday after he hit a curb, causing him to eject from his motorcycle, authorities said.
The single-vehicle collision happened around 6:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
They found Alecxander Daggett with critical injuries at the scene.
Daggett was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police said Daggett was driving east on Beardsley Road when the crash happened. He was wearing a helmet during the incident.
No other information was available.
The investigation remains ongoing.
