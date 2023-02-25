Scottsdale firm invests $100M in Glendale commercial real estate projects

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale real estate firm is expanding its portfolio to the West Valley with the announcement this week of $100 million of investments for a handful of Glendale developments.

Diversified Partners in a press release said the investments are for commercial real estate projects including the Cambria Hotel, the En Fuego retail development, the retail development at 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way as well as the space at 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

“We are thrilled to be investing in this vibrant and growing area of Glendale,” Walt Brown Jr., CEO and founder of Diversified Partners, said in the release.

“Our goal is to create high-quality spaces that meet the needs of both businesses and residents, and we believe these investments will drive long-term value for Glendale.”

The company said the developments, which encompass 25 acres of commercial property, will bring new job opportunities and economic growth to the fast-growing city.

A hotel, various restaurants and shopping centers are among the businesses that are filling up space at the retail developments, according to the release.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.