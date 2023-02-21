PHOENIX — A suspect accused of critically shooting a victim he thought was someone else was arrested in Scottsdale, authorities announced Tuesday.

Patrick Gruchala, 55, was booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Saturday incident near Alma School and Happy Valley roads.

Gruchala is accused of shooting the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, at about 12:15 p.m. outside of a residence occupied by the owners of a mortgage business that recently foreclosed on the suspect’s house, officer Aaron Bolin said during a press conference.

The victim, who was at the residence for an appointment, was shot while parked in his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and was in intensive care, Bolin said.

Detectives interviewed the homeowners, who said Gruchala could be a suspect because his house was foreclosed on in the past six months.

Surveillance was then done on Gruchala, who was staying at a home near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Shea Road, on Sunday.

Police observed Gruchala take and drop a bag in a nearby desert wash, where it was recovered by detectives.

A gun matching the caliber of weapon used in the shooting was recovered from the bag, Bolin said.

Gruchala was arrested Sunday evening by police.

Other items, including a handwritten note with the address of the mortgage business owners’ home, was found at the residence where he was staying, according to Bolin.

Gruchala was being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.