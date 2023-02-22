Developer to build $60 million industrial park at Scottsdale Airpark

PHOENIX – A local developer announced Tuesday that it acquired 18 acres at the Scottsdale Airpark to build a $60 million industrial center.

Phoenix-based Creation said it plans to build the 243,360-square foot Thunderbird Commerce Park next to Scottsdale Airport.

The company anticipates breaking ground later in the year and open in late 2024, according to a press release.

The Class-A building site at Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads is slated to include 51 truck doors, 32-foot-high clearances, 322 car spaces, and four EV dual charging pedestals.

“The building is designed with features that will attract a wide array of tenants including companies in the pharmaceutical, aerospace, electric vehicle and semiconductor sectors, plus traditional distribution and showroom users,” Grant Kingdon of Creation’s Mountain West region said.

LGE Design Build has been tapped as general contractor and LGE Design Group has been selected as the architect.

Creation said its portfolio covers real estate, hospitality and alternative investments.

Other projects from the group are Northern 101 Commerce Center near 99th and Northern avenues in Glendale; the Hub near Bullard Avenue and Litchfield Road in Goodyear; and 10 West Commerce Park at Miller and Lower Buckeye roads in Buckeye.

