Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Music returns to downtown Glendale in March with LiVE! @ Murphy Park

Feb 20, 2023, 6:30 AM
(Glendale Photo)...
(Glendale Photo)
(Glendale Photo)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Music lovers in the Valley will be heading to downtown Glendale in March as the LiVE! @ Murphy Park concert series returns.

The month-long party will start on March 2 and end on the last day of the month with 14 performers taking the stage over 30 days.

All the nights of music and entertainment will be free for visitors at the Murphy Park Amphitheater in Historic Downtown Glendale.

Every Thursday-Saturday, the park will host music, food trucks and alcohol throughout the night with free parking for those in attendance.

RELATED STORIES

The music will fill the palate of everyone’s taste with country, soul, alternative rock, indie, Mariachi, Celtic rock, Motown and cover music.

Here is the schedule for the month of March with every concert starting at 7 p.m.:

— Thursday, March 2: Drew Cooper (country)
— Friday, March 3: Badfish (a tribute to Sublime)
— Saturday, March 4: SoulBird (soul)
— Thursday, March 9: One Way Sky (alternative rock)
— Friday, March 10: Voyager (a tribute to Journey)
— Saturday, March 11: Soul Power Band (R&B, soul, funk)
— Thursday, March 16: Southern Ways Band (country rock)
— Friday, March 17: Kilted Spirit (Celtic rock)
— Saturday, March 18: Uptown (Motown)
— Thursday, March 23: Honest Soulz (classic R&B)
— Friday, March 24: Smashed (90s cover band)
— Saturday, March 25: Mariachi Continental Azteca (Mariachi)
— Thursday, March 30 Sundressed (indie rock)
— Friday, March 31: Jane N’ The Jungle (rock)

For more information head online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photos/HyRel)...
KTAR.com

Semiconductor technologies manufacturing facility begins operations in Peoria

Semiconductor modification company HyRel Technologies announced it began operating out of its Peoria manufacturing facility.
7 hours ago
General view of workers getting State Farm Stadium ready ahead of Super Bowl LVII on February 11, 2...
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 17-19

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle during the weekend.
1 day ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Police investigating fatal parking lot shooting in Phoenix

A man died and a woman was injured after a shooting occurred at a Phoenix parking lot on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. 
1 day ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

USDA providing nearly $66 million for rural Arizona health care, infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced nearly $66 million in federal grants to assist rural development in Arizona. 
1 day ago
African Penguins emerge from the surf at the Boulders Penguin Colony, part of the Table Mountain Na...
Associated Press

Endangered African penguins born in conservation program at Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium

An Arizona aquarium is celebrating the hatching of three endangered African penguins , saying the tiny additions are genetically valuable.
1 day ago
(Phoenix Fire Department photo)...
Tom Kuebel

Hazmat responds to 100-gallon fuel spill, closes intersection in Phoenix

Firefighters and hazardous materials teams were called to a gas station in Phoenix to contain a fuel spill from a tanker that hit a wall.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Music returns to downtown Glendale in March with LiVE! @ Murphy Park