Music returns to downtown Glendale in March with LiVE! @ Murphy Park

PHOENIX — Music lovers in the Valley will be heading to downtown Glendale in March as the LiVE! @ Murphy Park concert series returns.

The month-long party will start on March 2 and end on the last day of the month with 14 performers taking the stage over 30 days.

All the nights of music and entertainment will be free for visitors at the Murphy Park Amphitheater in Historic Downtown Glendale.

Every Thursday-Saturday, the park will host music, food trucks and alcohol throughout the night with free parking for those in attendance.

The music will fill the palate of everyone’s taste with country, soul, alternative rock, indie, Mariachi, Celtic rock, Motown and cover music.

Here is the schedule for the month of March with every concert starting at 7 p.m.:

— Thursday, March 2: Drew Cooper (country)

— Friday, March 3: Badfish (a tribute to Sublime)

— Saturday, March 4: SoulBird (soul)

— Thursday, March 9: One Way Sky (alternative rock)

— Friday, March 10: Voyager (a tribute to Journey)

— Saturday, March 11: Soul Power Band (R&B, soul, funk)

— Thursday, March 16: Southern Ways Band (country rock)

— Friday, March 17: Kilted Spirit (Celtic rock)

— Saturday, March 18: Uptown (Motown)

— Thursday, March 23: Honest Soulz (classic R&B)

— Friday, March 24: Smashed (90s cover band)

— Saturday, March 25: Mariachi Continental Azteca (Mariachi)

— Thursday, March 30 Sundressed (indie rock)

— Friday, March 31: Jane N’ The Jungle (rock)

