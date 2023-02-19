Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

USDA providing nearly $66 million for rural Arizona health care, infrastructure

Feb 19, 2023, 12:00 PM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that nearly $66 million in federal grants will assist rural development in Arizona.

The money will go toward jobs, health care and infrastructure as part of the state’s Rural Partners Network.

Seventeen projects will receive funding, with the largest grant of $52,579,000 to aid Sun Life Family Health Center, Inc.’s construction of a new healthcare facility in Casa Grande.

RELATED STORIES

Other projects receiving grants include water system improvements in Tacna and Kearny, a medical complex expansion in Somerton, tribal water utilities operation training, expansion of the Ajo Business Support Center, rehabilitation of approximately 47 homes in Yuma County and improvements to waste water treatment in Superior.

“People in Arizona’s rural and remote communities are some of the most inventive, resilient, and creative people in our state,” USDA Rural Development Arizona State Director Charlene Fernandez said in a press release.

“Some of that innovation is born out of necessity from limited opportunity. The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA, through the Rural Partners Network, are committed to connecting these same rural neighbors to resources they can access right at home to make their communities bloom and prosper.”

Across the country, USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced $262 million in funding for projects.

Other states and territories receiving grants are Alaska, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.

The Rural Partners Network launched in April as a way for federal agencies and commissions to work with rural communities and provide resources.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

African Penguins emerge from the surf at the Boulders Penguin Colony, part of the Table Mountain Na...
Associated Press

Endangered African penguins born in conservation program at Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium

An Arizona aquarium is celebrating the hatching of three endangered African penguins , saying the tiny additions are genetically valuable.
12 hours ago
(Phoenix Fire Department photo)...
Tom Kuebel

Hazmat responds to 100-gallon fuel spill, closes intersection in Phoenix

Firefighters and hazardous materials teams were called to a gas station in Phoenix to contain a fuel spill from a tanker that hit a wall.
12 hours ago
FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. ...
KTAR.com

Co-owners of Phoenix’s HobNob’s to pay restitution for failing to pay taxes

Co-owners of the downtown Phoenix restaurant HobNob's have been ordered to pay restitution and fines for failing to pay taxes.
12 hours ago
(Museum of Illusions Photo)...
Wills Rice

Museum of Illusions to debut in Scottsdale in March

The Museum of Illusions announced it is bringing its experiential illusions and exhibits as a permanent location to Scottsdale this March.
12 hours ago
Apple's Messages icon displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krako...
Kim Komando

How to catch someone spying on your text messages

Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams.
12 hours ago
Pat Monahan of the band Train performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre in support of their AM GOLD Tour ...
Wills Rice

Train, Sublime with Rome to headline 2023 Chandler Ostrich Festival

PHOENIX — The 2023 Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announced bands Train and Sublime with Rome will headline the four-day party. The festival will occur from March 16-19 in Tumbleweed Park, located off Germann and McQueen roads. Train will perform on the 17th and Sublime with Rome on the 19th, with the other two days of […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
USDA providing nearly $66 million for rural Arizona health care, infrastructure