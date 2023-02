PHOENIX — This President’s Day weekend, Arizona Coyotes return to play, a beer festival kicks off in Scottsdale and an air fair takes places in Buckeye.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

World Championship Hoop Dance contest Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Heard Museum (2301 N. Central Ave.)

Pedal Haus Mardi Gras Party Day: Saturday Time: 2 p.m. to midnight Venue: Pedal Haus Brewery (214 E. Roosevelt St.)



The music of John Williams in concert Day: Each day Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Symphony Hall Phoenix (75 N. Second St.)



PhxArt AfterHours Day: Each day Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)



Scenic View Sculpture Exhibit Day: Each day Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Five15Arts @ Chartreuse (1301 Grand Avenue)



Opera for lunch Day: Friday Time: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Venue: Arizona Opera (1636 N. Central Ave.)



Hozho Day: Friday Time: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Venue: Walter Studios (747 W. Roosevelt St.)



Love, The Good Feelz Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)



Inner Wave — Jukebox Tour Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)



An American in Paris Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Sidewalk Saturday Artisan Market Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: The Churchill (901 N. First St.)



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Day: Sunday Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Dr.)



Turtle Resuce Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: SEA LIFE Arizona (5000 S. Arizona Mills Cir.)



Broadway Rave: The Musical Dance Theatre Dance Party Day: Friday Time: 9:30 p.m. Venue: Marquee Theatre (730 N. Mill Ave.)



LOUD Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Tempe History Museum (809 E. Southern Ave.)



Mike Masse: Epic acoustic classic rock in concert Day: Friday Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Venue: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.)



A pattern, a trace, a portrait Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Arizona State University Art Museum (51 E. 10th St.)



Mesa

PPA Arizona Grand Slam Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Bell Bank Park (6321 S. Ellsworth Rd.)



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Shen Yun 2023 Day: Friday Time: Varies Venue: Mesa Arts center



Glendale

Chocolate Affaire Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Glendale Civic Center



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Arizona Beer Festival Day: Saturday Time: 1 p.m. Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Rd.)



3rd Annual Mardi Gras Bar Crawl Day: Saturday Time: 3 p.m. Venue: El Hefe (4425 N. Saddlebag Trail)



Arabian Horse Show Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)



Navajo Rug Show and Sale Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Holland Center (34250 N. 60th St.)



Scottsdale Philharmonic Day: Sunday Time: 4 p.m. Venue: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (7380 E. Second St.)



27th Annual Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival Day: Sunday Time: Varies Venue: 6501 E. Greenway Pkwy.



Waterfront Fine Art and Wine Festival Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Downtown Scottsdale (7135 E. Camelback Rd.)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Fun Box – World’s Biggest Bounce Park Day: Each day Times: Varies Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Lifespan of a Fact Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Theatre Artists Studio (4848 E. Cactus Dr.)



Chandler

Downtown Chandler Fine Art and Wine Festival Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Downtown Chandler



Karen Hester as Dolly Day: Sunday Time: 3 p.m. Venue: Chandler Center for the Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)



Peoria

After Dark Cabaret | Mame Day: Each day Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)



Apache Junction

Lost Dutchman Marathon Day: Sunday Time: Varies Venue: Prospector Park (3015 N. Idaho Rd.)



Avondale

Tough Mudder Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)



Buckeye

Buckeye Air Fair Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Buckeye Airport (3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.)



Fountain Hills Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains

Art on the Avenue Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: 16858 Avenue of the Fountains

Goodyear Arizona Balloon Classic Day: Each day Time: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Ballpark (1334 E. Chandler Blvd.)

Heart and Sole Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square

Gold Canyon

Arizona Renaissance Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Venue: 12061 E. Highway 60



Laveen

37th Annual Arizona Gay Rodeo Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds (7611 S. 29th Ave.)



Litchfield Park

Wigwam Fine Art Festival Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: The Wigwam Resort (300 E. Wigwam Blvd.)



