PHOENIX — Goodyear is looking for artists to bring a dash of style to eight traffic cabinets.

In 2018, the West Valley city launched an initiative to add public art to the streets, and 23 traffic cabinets have been dressed up since.

Participants are able to paint directly on the cabinets or create a wrap to be applied to the infrastructure.

The themes Goodyear wants to incorporate in the public art include community, education, family, history, transportation and environment.

Here are past examples:

Artists have until 11:59 p.m. on March 5 to apply. Panelists will review applications on March 7 and will notify finalists on March 8.

West Valley artists, teams and education institutions are eligible to participate.

The cabinets, which have 78-inch by 44-inch by 28-inch dimensions, are located on street corners with traffic signals visible to those driving or walking past.

Painters will be compensated $1,800, and artists applying their wrapping on the cabinets will be paid $1,000.

The pilot traffic cabinet beautification program was part of Goodyear’s 2017 Public Art Plan, which aimed to embellish the city.

